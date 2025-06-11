Bilibili's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Bilibili BILI, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BILI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Bilibili. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $233,394, and 6 are calls, amounting to $376,495.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $12.0 and $22.0 for Bilibili, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bilibili options trades today is 3929.57 with a total volume of 39,157.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bilibili's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.0 to $22.0 over the last 30 days.

Bilibili Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.2 $3.15 $3.15 $20.00 $126.0K 6.2K 445 BILI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.45 $9.7 $9.8 $12.00 $88.2K 529 90 BILI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.28 $0.28 $0.28 $20.00 $82.2K 12.5K 8.6K BILI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.28 $0.28 $0.28 $20.00 $65.2K 12.5K 10.9K BILI CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.8 $1.63 $1.8 $20.00 $46.0K 2.4K 494

About Bilibili

Bilibili is a Chinese online entertainment platform best known for its YouTube-like video-sharing site. Founded in 2009, it initially focused on long-form content centered around anime, comics, and gaming, catering primarily to Gen Z users. Over time, the platform has broadened its content offerings to include a wider range of interests, successfully attracting a more diverse audience beyond the Gen Z demographic.

Where Is Bilibili Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,494,702, the price of BILI is up 7.97% at $21.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On Bilibili

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $22.5.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Bilibili, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.