Booking Holdings Unusual Options Activity For June 11

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Booking Holdings.

Looking at options history for Booking Holdings BKNG we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 14% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 28% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $246,175 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $599,144.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $4360.0 to $7500.0 for Booking Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Booking Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Booking Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $4360.0 to $7500.0 in the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1338.8 $1316.7 $1316.7 $6800.00 $131.6K 0 1 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/11/25 $1156.0 $1135.3 $1135.3 $4360.00 $113.5K 0 1 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/11/25 $531.3 $501.4 $516.35 $5000.00 $51.6K 0 1 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $448.0 $418.0 $435.55 $5100.00 $43.5K 166 1 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $386.1 $360.0 $373.4 $5750.00 $37.3K 4 1

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

In light of the recent options history for Booking Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 69,005, with BKNG's price down by 0.0%, positioned at $5487.98.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 50 days.

Expert Opinions on Booking Holdings

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $5910.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Booking Holdings with a target price of $6000. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on Booking Holdings, maintaining a target price of $5820.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.