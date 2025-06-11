Micron Technology Unusual Options Activity For June 11

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Micron Technology. Our analysis of options history for Micron Technology MU revealed 33 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $660,053, and 26 were calls, valued at $1,596,624.

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $200.0 for Micron Technology over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Micron Technology stands at 4670.15, with a total volume reaching 4,834.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Micron Technology, situated within the strike price corridor from $65.0 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.71 $2.57 $2.63 $115.00 $255.1K 1.3K 1.0K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/27/25 $11.75 $11.6 $11.75 $107.00 $233.8K 431 200 MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/27/25 $33.45 $32.5 $32.5 $84.00 $162.5K 29 50 MU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $27.8 $26.8 $27.29 $90.00 $136.4K 8.3K 7 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $12.55 $12.5 $12.5 $110.00 $125.0K 3.5K 100

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

In light of the recent options history for Micron Technology, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Micron Technology

Currently trading with a volume of 3,585,016, the MU's price is up by 1.17%, now at $115.48.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days.

Expert Opinions on Micron Technology

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $126.67.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $130. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $120. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $130.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Micron Technology options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.