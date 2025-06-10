Behind the Scenes of Capricor Therapeutics's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Capricor Therapeutics. Our analysis of options history for Capricor Therapeutics CAPR revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $68,170, and 9 were calls, valued at $673,600.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $20.0 for Capricor Therapeutics, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Capricor Therapeutics stands at 520.67, with a total volume reaching 4,570.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Capricor Therapeutics, situated within the strike price corridor from $5.0 to $20.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Capricor Therapeutics Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAPR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $9.7 $9.4 $9.4 $5.00 $94.0K 1.5K 900 CAPR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $9.7 $9.4 $9.4 $5.00 $94.0K 1.5K 900 CAPR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.5 $8.6 $9.4 $5.00 $94.0K 1.5K 800 CAPR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.6 $8.6 $9.4 $5.00 $94.0K 1.5K 700 CAPR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.6 $8.6 $9.4 $5.00 $94.0K 1.5K 500

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare form of muscular dystrophy which results in muscle degeneration and premature death, and other diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company's product pipeline includes CAP-1002, deramiocel an allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy. Deramiocel is currently advancing through Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Through its proprietary StealthXTM platform, the group uses its exosome technology to conduct preclinical research focused on vaccinology, delivering oligonucleotides, proteins, and small molecules to treat.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Capricor Therapeutics, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Capricor Therapeutics

With a volume of 1,116,123, the price of CAPR is up 2.91% at $13.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $30.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

