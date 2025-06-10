Amazon.com Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Amazon.com.

Looking at options history for Amazon.com AMZN we detected 134 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 30 are puts, for a total amount of $4,273,037 and 104, calls, for a total amount of $8,789,538.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $360.0 for Amazon.com, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Amazon.com stands at 7832.86, with a total volume reaching 296,823.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Amazon.com, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $360.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Amazon.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $11.35 $11.25 $11.25 $220.00 $1.0M 13.4K 2.3K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $11.35 $11.25 $11.26 $220.00 $559.9K 13.4K 4.2K AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $31.2 $31.05 $31.2 $230.00 $558.4K 520 659 AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $31.2 $31.2 $31.2 $230.00 $511.6K 520 287 AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $14.4 $14.2 $14.3 $202.50 $357.5K 1.1K 2.0K

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In light of the recent options history for Amazon.com, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Amazon.com

Currently trading with a volume of 24,356,984, the AMZN's price is down by -0.06%, now at $216.85.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 51 days.

Expert Opinions on Amazon.com

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $244.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $240. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Amazon.com, targeting a price of $248.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Amazon.com options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.