A Closer Look at Wingstop's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in Wingstop WING, a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in WING usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 9 options transactions for Wingstop. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 44% being bullish and 11% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 8 are puts, valued at $353,495, and there was a single call, worth $76,590.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $350.0 to $420.0 for Wingstop during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wingstop options trades today is 80.6 with a total volume of 335.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wingstop's big money trades within a strike price range of $350.0 to $420.0 over the last 30 days.

Wingstop 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WING CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $26.1 $23.4 $25.53 $360.00 $76.5K 371 32 WING PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $34.8 $33.7 $34.25 $380.00 $68.5K 6 124 WING PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $33.2 $32.0 $32.5 $380.00 $65.0K 6 20 WING PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $32.5 $32.0 $32.0 $380.00 $57.6K 6 66 WING PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $76.5 $72.3 $73.4 $380.00 $36.7K 0 5

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, Wingstop is a restaurant operator specializing in indulgent bone-in and boneless chicken wings, chicken tenders, fries, and, recently, chicken sandwiches. The firm's footprint has grown quickly since its inception, expanding to 2,689 global stores by the end of the first quarter of 2025. With a 98% franchised model, Wingstop generates the lion's share of its revenue from franchise royalties and advertising fees, with the remainder derived from a small footprint of company-owned stores.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Wingstop, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Wingstop's Current Market Status

With a volume of 324,768, the price of WING is down 0.0% at $376.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Wingstop

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $374.0.

* An analyst from Stephens & Co. has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $385. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Wingstop with a target price of $375. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Wingstop with a target price of $400. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Wingstop, targeting a price of $320. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Wingstop with a target price of $390.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Wingstop with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.