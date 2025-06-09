Freeport-McMoRan Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Freeport-McMoRan. Our analysis of options history for Freeport-McMoRan FCX revealed 31 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 48% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 14 were puts, with a value of $910,209, and 17 were calls, valued at $972,970.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $35.0 to $55.0 for Freeport-McMoRan over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Freeport-McMoRan stands at 4061.59, with a total volume reaching 22,553.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Freeport-McMoRan, situated within the strike price corridor from $35.0 to $55.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.05 $2.99 $3.01 $42.00 $155.2K 419 517 FCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $11.5 $11.2 $11.5 $35.00 $115.0K 316 100 FCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $3.75 $3.7 $3.7 $45.00 $108.0K 720 297 FCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.5 $8.45 $8.5 $37.00 $102.0K 2.6K 120 FCX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $3.05 $3.0 $3.04 $42.00 $89.0K 419 1.2K

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan owns stakes in 10 copper mines, led by its 49% ownership of the Grasberg copper and gold operations in Indonesia, 55% of the Cerro Verde mine in Peru, and 72% of Morenci in Arizona. It sold around 1.2 million metric tons of copper (its share) in 2024, making it the one of the world's largest copper miners by volume. It also sold about 900,000 ounces of gold, mostly from Grasberg, and 70 million pounds of molybdenum. It had about 25 years of copper reserves at the end of December 2024. We expect it to sell similar amounts of copper midcycle in 2029, though we expect gold volumes to decline to about 700,000 ounces then due to falling production at Grasberg.

In light of the recent options history for Freeport-McMoRan, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Freeport-McMoRan Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,102,811, the price of FCX is up 2.45% at $42.49.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Freeport-McMoRan

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $43.0.

An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Perform rating on Freeport-McMoRan, maintaining a target price of $43.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Freeport-McMoRan with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.