Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Amgen

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Amgen AMGN, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in AMGN often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Amgen. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 30% bullish and 61% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $38,319, and 12 calls, totaling $751,466.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $250.0 to $295.0 for Amgen over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Amgen options trades today is 973.0 with a total volume of 2,963.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Amgen's big money trades within a strike price range of $250.0 to $295.0 over the last 30 days.

Amgen 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $15.1 $13.45 $13.45 $280.00 $225.9K 1.7K 672 AMGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $13.05 $12.85 $13.05 $280.00 $58.7K 1.7K 179 AMGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $14.75 $13.2 $13.2 $280.00 $56.7K 1.7K 328 AMGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $14.4 $13.15 $13.15 $280.00 $55.2K 1.7K 132 AMGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $13.15 $12.85 $13.15 $280.00 $53.9K 1.7K 90

About Amgen

Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics. Flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, and Enbrel and Otezla for inflammatory diseases. Amgen introduced its first cancer therapeutic, Vectibix, in 2006 and markets bone-strengthening drugs Prolia/Xgeva (approved 2010) and Evenity (2019). The acquisition of Onyx Pharmaceuticals bolstered the firm's therapeutic oncology portfolio with Kyprolis. Recent launches include Repatha (cholesterol-lowering), Aimovig (migraine), Lumakras (lung cancer), and Tezspire (asthma). The 2023 Horizon acquisition brought several rare-disease drugs, including thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza. Amgen also has a growing biosimilar portfolio.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Amgen, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Amgen

With a trading volume of 951,644, the price of AMGN is up by 0.32%, reaching $291.26.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 57 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Amgen

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $308.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Guggenheim lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $288. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Amgen, targeting a price of $328.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

