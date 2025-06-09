Smart Money Is Betting Big In EHang Holdings Options

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in EHang Holdings EH, a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in EH usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 11 options transactions for EHang Holdings. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 81% being bullish and 9% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 10 are puts, valued at $454,740, and there was a single call, worth $34,689.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $16.0 to $18.5 for EHang Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for EHang Holdings options trades today is 485.33 with a total volume of 22,010.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for EHang Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $16.0 to $18.5 over the last 30 days.

EHang Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/13/25 $1.5 $1.3 $1.4 $18.50 $56.0K 5 400 EH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/27/25 $0.65 $0.55 $0.55 $17.00 $55.0K 3 1.0K EH PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/27/25 $0.6 $0.55 $0.55 $17.00 $52.2K 3 2.0K EH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.35 $0.2 $0.25 $16.00 $50.2K 666 2.0K EH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/27/25 $0.55 $0.5 $0.5 $16.50 $50.0K 0 0

About EHang Holdings

EHang Holdings Ltd is an urban air mobility (UAM) technology platform company. It focuses on making safe, autonomous, eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems and solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. EHang's EH216-S has received a production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for passenger-carrying pilotless eVTOL aircraft issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China. The group continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit life in smart cities.

Having examined the options trading patterns of EHang Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

EHang Holdings's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,579,064, the price of EH is up by 3.14%, reaching $16.77.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 73 days from now.

What The Experts Say On EHang Holdings

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $25.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $26. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on EHang Holdings with a target price of $24.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.