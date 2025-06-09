RH's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on RH RH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for RH.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 10%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $179,705, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $336,701.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $135.0 to $310.0 for RH over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for RH's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across RH's significant trades, within a strike price range of $135.0 to $310.0, over the past month.

RH Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/13/25 $54.9 $51.0 $51.0 $140.00 $153.0K 0 30 RH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $21.9 $21.0 $21.5 $195.00 $86.0K 224 42 RH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $10.6 $9.5 $10.15 $240.00 $40.6K 384 50 RH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $9.4 $9.3 $9.4 $310.00 $39.4K 13 42 RH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $18.2 $17.5 $18.2 $185.00 $36.4K 159 26

About RH

RH is a luxury furniture and lifestyle retailer operating in the $136 billion domestic furniture and home furnishing industry. The firm offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, and children and is growing the presence of its hospitality business with 22 restaurant locations, including RH Guesthouse. RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Modern and Waterworks, for example). RH is fully integrated across channels and is positioned to broaden its addressable market over the next decade by expanding abroad, with its World of RH digital platform (highlighting offerings outside of home furnishings), and with offerings in architecture, media, and more.

Having examined the options trading patterns of RH, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of RH

Currently trading with a volume of 429,390, the RH's price is up by 1.65%, now at $186.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 3 days.

What The Experts Say On RH

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $214.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $255. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Underperform rating for RH, targeting a price of $172. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $215.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.