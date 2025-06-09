CrowdStrike Holdings Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $184,070, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $483,833.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $480.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CrowdStrike Holdings options trades today is 719.53 with a total volume of 541.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CrowdStrike Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $480.0 over the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $15.8 $14.65 $15.14 $470.00 $75.8K 1.7K 60 CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.8 $9.4 $9.84 $465.00 $73.8K 223 75 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/27/25 $63.0 $60.05 $61.63 $400.00 $61.6K 17 10 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $101.5 $98.5 $100.91 $400.00 $50.4K 25 2 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $50.7 $48.55 $49.64 $420.00 $49.6K 463 10

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with CrowdStrike Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of CrowdStrike Holdings

With a trading volume of 455,721, the price of CRWD is down by -0.74%, reaching $464.93.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 79 days from now.

What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $452.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Raymond James lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $485. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $480. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $505. * An analyst from Roth Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $420. * An analyst from Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $371.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.