This Is What Whales Are Betting On Toast

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Toast TOST, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in TOST often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Toast. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 63% bullish and 27% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $56,745, and 10 calls, totaling $443,082.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $47.0 for Toast, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Toast's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Toast's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $47.0, over the past month.

Toast Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TOST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.85 $15.65 $15.83 $30.00 $71.2K 13.1K 50 TOST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.0 $1.95 $1.95 $40.00 $56.7K 7.7K 1.5K TOST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.05 $9.8 $9.9 $47.00 $48.5K 6.3K 564 TOST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.2 $9.9 $9.97 $47.00 $47.8K 6.3K 328 TOST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $11.15 $9.9 $9.95 $47.00 $47.7K 6.3K 275

About Toast

Toast is a US-based restaurant technology company that provides point-of-sale, payment processing, and various software services to 140,000 restaurant locations across the United States as of the end of March 2025. The firm generates sales from software subscription fees, a percentage take rate from each financial transaction it processes, loan origination and servicing fees from its Toast Capital arm, and hardware installation and professional services. Unlike competitors, Toast intermediates every payment transaction on its platform; it processed some $159 billion in gross platform volume in 2024. The firm's product offerings span point-of-sale systems, inventory and payroll management, delivery integration, e-commerce ordering, reservation management, and loyalty programs.

In light of the recent options history for Toast, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Toast

Trading volume stands at 4,198,083, with TOST's price up by 2.45%, positioned at $43.87.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 60 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Toast

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $45.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Toast, maintaining a target price of $37. * An analyst from Truist Securities has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $48. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Toast, which currently sits at a price target of $46. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Toast with a target price of $50. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Toast, targeting a price of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Toast, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.