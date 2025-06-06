Looking At Rivian Automotive's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Rivian Automotive. Our analysis of options history for Rivian Automotive RIVN revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $257,445, and 4 were calls, valued at $396,900.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.0 to $22.0 for Rivian Automotive over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Rivian Automotive's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Rivian Automotive's significant trades, within a strike price range of $12.0 to $22.0, over the past month.

Rivian Automotive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.0 $0.98 $0.98 $20.00 $222.9K 29.8K 2.5K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $2.26 $2.25 $2.25 $17.00 $112.9K 10.4K 501 RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $0.79 $0.76 $0.79 $14.50 $79.0K 1.2K 2.0K RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $0.99 $0.95 $0.95 $14.50 $65.6K 1.2K 1.0K RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $6.85 $6.8 $6.8 $20.00 $57.8K 3.2K 85

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc is an automotive manufacturer that develops and builds electric vehicles ("EVs") as well as software and services. It launches its consumer vehicle business with the R1 platform consisting of two vehicles: the R1T, and the R1S. The company has two reportable segments: Automotive, which derives the majority of revenue, and Software and Services segment. The Automotive reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from the production and sale of new EVs and the sale of regulatory credits generated by the production and sale of EVs. The Software and services reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues primarily from remarketing, vehicle repair and maintenance services, and vehicle electrical architecture and software development services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Rivian Automotive, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Rivian Automotive

Trading volume stands at 20,412,319, with RIVN's price up by 1.56%, positioned at $13.99.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 60 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Rivian Automotive

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $15.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $18. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Jefferies lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $16. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Rivian Automotive, targeting a price of $15. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $13.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Rivian Automotive with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.