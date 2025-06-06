Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Target

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Target TGT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TGT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for Target.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $771,412, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $1,000,669.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $125.0 for Target over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Target stands at 2285.0, with a total volume reaching 3,380.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Target, situated within the strike price corridor from $80.0 to $125.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Target Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $16.7 $15.0 $15.5 $100.00 $310.0K 1.7K 200 TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $11.9 $11.4 $11.5 $85.00 $287.5K 2.8K 250 TGT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $7.6 $7.45 $7.5 $100.00 $150.0K 722 596 TGT PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $6.95 $6.65 $6.85 $100.00 $137.0K 1.3K 200 TGT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $31.35 $30.55 $30.55 $125.00 $122.2K 3.3K 40

About Target

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,900 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast footprint is concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to appeal to a more affluent consumer base.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Target, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Target's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 5,030,414, the price of TGT is up by 3.48%, reaching $96.77.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 75 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Target

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $111.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Target, targeting a price of $130. * An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $125. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $109. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $90. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Target, maintaining a target price of $103.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

