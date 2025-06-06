Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Rocket Lab USA

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Rocket Lab USA RKLB, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in RKLB often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 41 options trades for Rocket Lab USA. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 48% bullish and 46% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $39,200, and 40 calls, totaling $3,192,917.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $1.0 to $45.0 for Rocket Lab USA over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Rocket Lab USA's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Rocket Lab USA's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $1.0 to $45.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Rocket Lab USA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $17.35 $17.0 $17.35 $10.00 $1.1M 1.1K 694 RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $12.75 $12.4 $12.45 $16.00 $176.7K 558 153 RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.52 $1.51 $1.51 $30.00 $134.0K 12.7K 1.3K RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.2 $4.1 $4.1 $24.00 $123.0K 3.5K 338 RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.8 $3.7 $3.7 $39.00 $102.8K 201 278

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Inc is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments Launch Services and Space Systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Rocket Lab USA, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Rocket Lab USA

Trading volume stands at 25,992,237, with RKLB's price up by 8.78%, positioned at $28.77.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 62 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Rocket Lab USA

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $29.0.

* An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Rocket Lab USA, which currently sits at a price target of $32. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $28. * An analyst from Roth Capital persists with their Buy rating on Rocket Lab USA, maintaining a target price of $35. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Rocket Lab USA with a target price of $34. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Rocket Lab USA, targeting a price of $16.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Rocket Lab USA options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.