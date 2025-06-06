What the Options Market Tells Us About Royal Caribbean Gr

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr RCL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $166,703, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $750,895.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $130.0 and $330.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Royal Caribbean Gr options trades today is 445.27 with a total volume of 590.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Royal Caribbean Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $130.0 to $330.0 over the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $140.4 $139.0 $140.39 $140.00 $280.7K 54 20 RCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $31.5 $31.0 $31.0 $250.00 $235.4K 952 78 RCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $11.65 $11.5 $11.5 $260.00 $115.0K 284 109 RCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $145.2 $144.25 $144.25 $130.00 $43.2K 3 5 RCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $4.3 $2.8 $2.91 $272.50 $39.5K 2.3K 136

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company by revenues, operating 67 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021 and plans to launch its new Celebrity River Cruise brand in 2027.

In light of the recent options history for Royal Caribbean Gr, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Royal Caribbean Gr's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 881,919, the price of RCL is up by 1.44%, reaching $275.3.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 48 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Royal Caribbean Gr

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $298.8.

* An analyst from Macquarie persists with their Outperform rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, maintaining a target price of $265. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Royal Caribbean Gr, targeting a price of $318. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $310. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, maintaining a target price of $311. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr with a target price of $290.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.