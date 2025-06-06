Decoding Chevron's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Chevron.

Looking at options history for Chevron CVX we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $170,833 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $237,771.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $110.0 to $150.0 for Chevron over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Chevron's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Chevron's significant trades, within a strike price range of $110.0 to $150.0, over the past month.

Chevron Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $22.1 $21.85 $22.1 $130.00 $110.5K 482 51 CVX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $1.87 $1.86 $1.87 $140.00 $66.0K 939 994 CVX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $5.85 $5.75 $5.85 $140.00 $47.9K 4.2K 108 CVX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $12.4 $11.95 $11.95 $150.00 $45.4K 2.0K 38 CVX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $4.5 $4.4 $4.5 $110.00 $44.0K 469 1

About Chevron

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. It is the second-largest oil company in the United States with production of 3.0 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.7 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.7 million of barrels of liquids a day. Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries are in the US and Asia for total refining capacity of 1.8 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2024 stood at 9.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 5.1 billion barrels of liquids and 28.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Chevron, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Chevron

Currently trading with a volume of 3,076,481, the CVX's price is up by 2.45%, now at $140.26.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days.

Expert Opinions on Chevron

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $168.67.

* An analyst from HSBC downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $158. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Chevron, which currently sits at a price target of $186. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Chevron, targeting a price of $162.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

