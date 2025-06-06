Smart Money Is Betting Big In VSCO Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Victoria's Secret.

Looking at options history for Victoria's Secret VSCO we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $331,374 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $164,487.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $21.0 for Victoria's Secret during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Victoria's Secret's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Victoria's Secret's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $21.0 in the last 30 days.

Victoria's Secret Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.25 $1.2 $1.25 $21.00 $129.0K 2.9K 1.0K VSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.8 $1.7 $1.7 $21.00 $85.0K 13.5K 546 VSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.7 $0.65 $0.7 $20.00 $52.0K 1.1K 797 VSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.0 $1.85 $1.85 $21.00 $50.8K 13.5K 1.1K VSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.7 $0.65 $0.7 $20.00 $47.5K 1.1K 2.2K

About Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret & Co is a retailer of women's intimate and other apparel and beauty products marketed under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brand names. It also includes the merchandise sourcing and production function serving the Company and its international partners. The Company operates as a single segment designed to serve customers seamlessly through stores and online channels.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Victoria's Secret, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Victoria's Secret Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 909,653, the price of VSCO is up by 4.33%, reaching $21.79.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 5 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Victoria's Secret

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $25.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Victoria's Secret, which currently sits at a price target of $22. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Victoria's Secret, targeting a price of $22. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Market Perform rating on Victoria's Secret, maintaining a target price of $24. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Victoria's Secret, targeting a price of $35. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Victoria's Secret, targeting a price of $23.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Victoria's Secret with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.