Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on WMT Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Walmart WMT, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WMT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Walmart. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 18% leaning bullish and 54% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $64,225, and 9 are calls, amounting to $529,670.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $100.0 for Walmart over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walmart's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walmart's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $20.0 $19.65 $19.65 $80.00 $196.4K 18.7K 100 WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $15.85 $15.0 $15.0 $97.50 $79.5K 134 85 WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $15.9 $15.0 $15.0 $97.50 $40.5K 134 32 WMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $5.0 $4.9 $4.95 $100.00 $39.1K 9.0K 91 WMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $15.05 $15.0 $15.0 $90.00 $37.5K 1.3K 26

About Walmart

Walmart is a leading retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $460 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2025, with Sam's Club contributing another $90 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $120 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 270 million customers globally each week.

Present Market Standing of Walmart

Trading volume stands at 3,863,123, with WMT's price down by -0.1%, positioned at $97.86.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 69 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Walmart

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $112.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $111. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Walmart with a target price of $115. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $102. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $117. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $115.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Walmart with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.