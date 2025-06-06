Smart Money Is Betting Big In ORCL Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Oracle ORCL, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ORCL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Oracle. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 0% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $77,100, and 8 are calls, amounting to $409,394.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $147.0 to $180.0 for Oracle over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Oracle stands at 2104.67, with a total volume reaching 546.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Oracle, situated within the strike price corridor from $147.0 to $180.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Oracle 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $13.6 $12.3 $12.89 $165.00 $123.7K 7.2K 7 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/13/25 $27.25 $25.65 $27.25 $147.00 $81.7K 15 0 ORCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.9 $8.45 $8.45 $175.00 $50.6K 1.3K 65 ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/13/25 $4.65 $4.1 $4.38 $180.00 $42.0K 2.5K 99 ORCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/13/25 $6.65 $6.45 $6.52 $175.00 $39.1K 871 207

About Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.

In light of the recent options history for Oracle, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Oracle

Trading volume stands at 547,561, with ORCL's price up by 1.53%, positioned at $173.76.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 5 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Oracle

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $220.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Guggenheim has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $220.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Oracle with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.