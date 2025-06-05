Cisco Systems Unusual Options Activity For June 05

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Cisco Systems CSCO, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CSCO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Cisco Systems. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 27% leaning bullish and 63% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $136,940, and 8 are calls, amounting to $575,202.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $62.5 to $65.0 for Cisco Systems over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cisco Systems's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cisco Systems's significant trades, within a strike price range of $62.5 to $65.0, over the past month.

Cisco Systems Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.7 $0.65 $0.66 $65.00 $178.2K 37.6K 2.7K CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $7.05 $6.85 $7.05 $62.50 $123.3K 804 182 CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $0.61 $0.6 $0.61 $64.00 $116.7K 11.1K 2.0K CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $0.56 $0.51 $0.56 $65.00 $57.6K 141 85 CSCO PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.0 $2.15 $4.0 $62.50 $43.6K 730 109

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cisco Systems, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Cisco Systems

With a trading volume of 12,228,745, the price of CSCO is up by 0.58%, reaching $64.77.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Cisco Systems

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $68.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

