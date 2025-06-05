Intuit Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Intuit. Our analysis of options history for Intuit INTU revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 18% of traders were bullish, while 68% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $214,124, and 12 were calls, valued at $1,326,448.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $600.0 to $940.0 for Intuit during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuit's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuit's whale trades within a strike price range from $600.0 to $940.0 in the last 30 days.

Intuit 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.4 $18.7 $20.5 $940.00 $820.0K 78 412 INTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $21.1 $16.3 $20.0 $700.00 $100.0K 1.0K 0 INTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $21.8 $21.0 $21.05 $760.00 $73.6K 596 3 INTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $146.2 $142.9 $142.9 $640.00 $71.4K 128 18 INTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $22.6 $20.9 $22.6 $760.00 $56.5K 596 72

About Intuit

Intuit serves small and midsize businesses with accounting software QuickBooks and online marketing platform Mailchimp. The company also operates retail tax filing tool TurboTax, personal finance platform Credit Karma, and a suite of professional tax offerings for accountants. Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit enjoys a dominant market share for small business accounting and do-it-yourself tax filing in the US.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Intuit, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Intuit

Currently trading with a volume of 881,519, the INTU's price is up by 0.07%, now at $767.33.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Intuit

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $810.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Intuit with a target price of $850. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Intuit with a target price of $785. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $825. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Intuit, maintaining a target price of $850. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Intuit, maintaining a target price of $742.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Intuit options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.