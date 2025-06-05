Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DOCU

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Docusign. Our analysis of options history for Docusign DOCU revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $189,569, and 5 were calls, valued at $318,449.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $100.0 for Docusign during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Docusign's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Docusign's significant trades, within a strike price range of $85.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Docusign Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOCU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.05 $13.9 $14.03 $95.00 $130.4K 3.1K 102 DOCU CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.45 $5.4 $5.4 $93.00 $104.7K 83 348 DOCU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/06/25 $2.74 $2.68 $2.68 $90.00 $53.3K 101 184 DOCU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.3 $3.2 $3.25 $90.00 $44.2K 311 178 DOCU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/06/25 $3.95 $3.85 $3.9 $93.00 $39.0K 158 128

About Docusign

Docusign offers Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device. The company was founded in 2003 and completed its initial public offering in 2018.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Docusign, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Docusign

With a trading volume of 2,906,939, the price of DOCU is up by 0.38%, reaching $94.2.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Docusign

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $124.0.

An analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $124.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.