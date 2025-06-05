GE Aerospace Unusual Options Activity For June 05

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards GE Aerospace GE, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for GE Aerospace. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 31% leaning bullish and 63% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $794,298, and 10 are calls, amounting to $634,445.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $290.0 for GE Aerospace over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in GE Aerospace's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to GE Aerospace's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $200.0 to $290.0 over the preceding 30 days.

GE Aerospace Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.4 $3.35 $3.35 $290.00 $167.8K 578 500 GE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $5.95 $5.8 $5.81 $240.00 $116.1K 11.7K 468 GE PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $30.8 $30.2 $30.2 $260.00 $105.7K 3 35 GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $25.8 $25.45 $25.59 $240.00 $102.3K 911 40 GE PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $10.3 $10.1 $10.3 $250.00 $101.9K 867 200

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing large aircraft engines, along with partner Safran in their CFM joint venture. With its massive global installed base of nearly 70,000 commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace earns most of its profits on recurring service revenue of that equipment, which operates for decades. GE Aerospace is the remaining core business of the company formed in 1892 with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison; that company became a storied conglomerate with peak revenue of $130 billion in 2000 until GE spun off its appliance, finance, healthcare, and wind and power businesses between 2016 and 2024.

Having examined the options trading patterns of GE Aerospace, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of GE Aerospace

Currently trading with a volume of 1,623,790, the GE's price is up by 0.29%, now at $251.6.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 47 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for GE Aerospace

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $275.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for GE Aerospace, targeting a price of $275.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.