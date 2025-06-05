Looking At Booking Holdings's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Booking Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Booking Holdings BKNG revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 57% of traders were bullish, while 21% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $156,164, and 10 were calls, valued at $687,369.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $4500.0 to $5600.0 for Booking Holdings over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Booking Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Booking Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $4500.0 to $5600.0 in the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $400.0 $384.6 $400.0 $5190.00 $280.0K 2 7 BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $78.4 $52.5 $70.0 $5550.00 $70.0K 34 14 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $641.7 $611.8 $628.0 $5200.00 $62.8K 59 1 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $119.4 $112.8 $119.4 $5590.00 $47.7K 16 4 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $474.7 $444.7 $465.0 $5150.00 $46.5K 30 1

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Booking Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Booking Holdings

With a volume of 40,044, the price of BKNG is up 0.9% at $5607.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

Expert Opinions on Booking Holdings

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $6000.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $6000.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Booking Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.