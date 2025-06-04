Smart Money Is Betting Big In JPM Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards JPMorgan Chase JPM, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JPM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for JPMorgan Chase. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $271,488, and 5 are calls, amounting to $258,664.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $245.0 to $270.0 for JPMorgan Chase during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for JPMorgan Chase's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across JPMorgan Chase's significant trades, within a strike price range of $245.0 to $270.0, over the past month.

JPMorgan Chase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.55 $11.35 $11.45 $245.00 $114.5K 768 100 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $9.5 $9.45 $9.45 $270.00 $111.5K 1.3K 123 JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $10.7 $10.6 $10.6 $265.00 $97.5K 826 173 JPM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $15.0 $14.8 $14.93 $270.00 $59.4K 387 63 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $12.2 $12.05 $12.2 $270.00 $48.8K 1.5K 65

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

JPMorgan Chase's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 3,319,674, with JPM's price down by -0.59%, positioned at $264.7.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 41 days.

Expert Opinions on JPMorgan Chase

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $282.2.

* An analyst from TD Securities persists with their Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase, maintaining a target price of $315. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $295. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $236. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $280. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $285.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for JPMorgan Chase with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.