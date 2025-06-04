Looking At Wells Fargo's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Wells Fargo.

Looking at options history for Wells Fargo WFC we detected 51 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 19% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $816,327 and 40, calls, for a total amount of $4,010,392.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $90.0 for Wells Fargo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Wells Fargo stands at 5713.74, with a total volume reaching 94,086.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Wells Fargo, situated within the strike price corridor from $40.0 to $90.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.4 $25.35 $25.35 $55.00 $593.2K 26.6K 239 WFC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $13.1 $13.05 $13.05 $65.00 $391.5K 4.6K 699 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $13.55 $12.85 $13.49 $65.00 $371.1K 4.6K 277 WFC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $33.7 $33.55 $33.62 $45.00 $336.1K 5.7K 100 WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.14 $1.12 $1.13 $67.50 $203.1K 1.8K 8.9K

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the US

In light of the recent options history for Wells Fargo, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Wells Fargo

Trading volume stands at 19,874,529, with WFC's price up by 0.5%, positioned at $76.03.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 40 days.

Expert Opinions on Wells Fargo

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $87.5.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Wells Fargo, maintaining a target price of $87. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Wells Fargo, maintaining a target price of $88. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $90. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $85.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.