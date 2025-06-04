Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Merck & Co

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Merck & Co. Our analysis of options history for Merck & Co MRK revealed 30 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 60% of traders were bullish, while 26% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $413,444, and 22 were calls, valued at $1,845,337.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $110.0 for Merck & Co over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Merck & Co's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Merck & Co's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $110.0, over the past month.

Merck & Co 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.5 $2.47 $2.5 $85.00 $159.2K 4.0K 1.0K MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.77 $2.72 $2.77 $80.00 $145.4K 3.9K 631 MRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $12.15 $11.9 $12.15 $75.00 $143.3K 650 196 MRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.86 $2.83 $2.86 $80.00 $143.0K 3.9K 1.6K MRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $38.75 $38.6 $38.6 $40.00 $115.8K 0 60

About Merck & Co

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform is growing as a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business, with treatments to prevent pediatric diseases as well as human papillomavirus, or HPV. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, just under half of the company's sales are generated in the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Merck & Co, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Merck & Co

With a volume of 6,348,843, the price of MRK is up 1.92% at $78.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

Expert Opinions on Merck & Co

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $84.0.

An analyst from Citigroup has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $84.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Merck & Co options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.