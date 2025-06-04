Decoding Tempus AI's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Tempus AI. Our analysis of options history for Tempus AI TEM revealed 31 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 51% of traders were bullish, while 32% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $290,670, and 25 were calls, valued at $1,230,180.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $135.0 for Tempus AI, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Tempus AI options trades today is 2334.38 with a total volume of 13,290.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Tempus AI's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $135.0 over the last 30 days.

Tempus AI Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.3 $17.7 $18.06 $60.00 $182.9K 5.5K 154 TEM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $32.8 $31.3 $32.0 $50.00 $121.6K 1.0K 46 TEM PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/03/25 $4.4 $3.6 $3.6 $59.00 $90.0K 37 250 TEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $5.0 $4.9 $4.9 $60.00 $58.8K 901 502 TEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.6 $7.6 $8.31 $100.00 $58.1K 1.7K 127

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Tempus AI, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Tempus AI Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 6,747,147, the TEM's price is up by 0.86%, now at $62.49.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days.

Expert Opinions on Tempus AI

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $68.25.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $70. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Tempus AI, which currently sits at a price target of $65. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Tempus AI, targeting a price of $68. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Tempus AI, targeting a price of $70.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.