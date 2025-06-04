Decoding Dollar Tree's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Dollar Tree DLTR, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DLTR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Dollar Tree. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $526,055, and 6 are calls, amounting to $373,157.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $105.0 for Dollar Tree, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Dollar Tree's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Dollar Tree's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $85.0 to $105.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Dollar Tree Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $15.45 $14.9 $15.45 $90.00 $153.7K 118 100 DLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/06/25 $8.4 $5.85 $8.4 $95.00 $69.7K 831 150 DLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $14.0 $12.7 $12.65 $102.00 $63.2K 804 52 DLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $1.44 $1.35 $1.43 $88.00 $62.3K 111 625 DLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $5.85 $5.8 $5.85 $90.00 $57.3K 441 155

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree operates discount stores across the United States and Canada, with over 8,800 shops under its namesake banner. About 50% of Dollar Tree's sales in fiscal 2024 were consumables (including food, health and beauty, and cleaning products), around 45% variety items (including toys and homewares), and 5% seasonal items. Dollar Tree sells most of its merchandise at the $1.25 price point and positions its stores in well-populated suburban markets. The retailer has agreed to sell Family Dollar (with about 7,000 stores) to private equity investors for $1 billion.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Dollar Tree, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Dollar Tree's Current Market Status

With a volume of 7,049,001, the price of DLTR is down -10.28% at $86.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Dollar Tree

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $99.4.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Market Perform rating on Dollar Tree with a target price of $95. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Dollar Tree, maintaining a target price of $89. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Dollar Tree, targeting a price of $108. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Dollar Tree with a target price of $105. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Dollar Tree with a target price of $100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

