Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Tesla

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Tesla. Our analysis of options history for Tesla TSLA revealed 376 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 34% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 243 were puts, with a value of $14,835,916, and 133 were calls, valued at $8,978,125.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $170.0 to $600.0 for Tesla during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Tesla stands at 5974.74, with a total volume reaching 2,518,275.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Tesla, situated within the strike price corridor from $170.0 to $600.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Tesla Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $15.9 $15.7 $15.84 $347.50 $1.4M 4.0K 2.5K TSLA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/06/25 $3.7 $3.6 $3.61 $325.00 $331.0K 9.7K 7.6K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $2.38 $2.33 $2.33 $320.00 $215.0K 11.1K 12.0K TSLA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/06/25 $5.7 $5.6 $5.65 $330.00 $150.3K 14.1K 16.7K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $33.5 $33.25 $33.3 $295.00 $149.8K 586 164

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

In light of the recent options history for Tesla, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Tesla

With a trading volume of 11,410,543, the price of TSLA is down by -1.46%, reaching $339.26.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 48 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Tesla

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $445.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Tesla, targeting a price of $500. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Tesla with a target price of $390.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Tesla options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.