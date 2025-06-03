Uber Technologies Unusual Options Activity For June 03

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Uber Technologies UBER.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UBER, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 30 uncommon options trades for Uber Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $466,825, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $1,201,055.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $120.0 for Uber Technologies during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Uber Technologies options trades today is 3818.39 with a total volume of 10,068.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Uber Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.84 $2.79 $2.8 $80.00 $210.0K 3.2K 900 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $23.3 $22.3 $22.9 $75.00 $114.5K 1.1K 56 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.15 $13.0 $13.1 $80.00 $104.8K 10.5K 100 UBER CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $4.75 $4.65 $4.7 $80.00 $93.5K 12.1K 248 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $21.4 $21.35 $21.35 $65.00 $85.4K 484 40

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 170 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 19,051,032, the UBER's price is down by -1.36%, now at $82.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 63 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Uber Technologies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $99.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Uber Technologies, targeting a price of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $90. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Uber Technologies, targeting a price of $110. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Uber Technologies, targeting a price of $97. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Raymond James continues to hold a Strong Buy rating for Uber Technologies, targeting a price of $100.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Uber Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.