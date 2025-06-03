This Is What Whales Are Betting On NuScale Power

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards NuScale Power SMR, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SMR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for NuScale Power. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 20% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $255,527, and 10 are calls, amounting to $465,751.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $40.0 for NuScale Power, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in NuScale Power's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to NuScale Power's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $20.0 to $40.0 over the preceding 30 days.

NuScale Power Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $18.85 $17.8 $18.5 $20.00 $92.5K 487 50 SMR PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/13/25 $1.96 $1.55 $1.8 $31.00 $89.1K 96 501 SMR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $7.1 $6.6 $7.1 $30.00 $70.4K 277 116 SMR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $11.95 $11.0 $11.45 $39.00 $57.2K 52 50 SMR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $6.15 $6.1 $6.1 $33.00 $54.9K 221 93

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corp is redefining nuclear power through the development of proprietary and SMR technology that will deliver safe, scalable, cost-effective, and reliable carbon-free power. Its products are VOYGR Plants and E2 Centers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with NuScale Power, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

NuScale Power's Current Market Status

With a volume of 17,830,864, the price of SMR is down -0.16% at $31.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

Expert Opinions on NuScale Power

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $33.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $24. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for NuScale Power, targeting a price of $35. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on NuScale Power, maintaining a target price of $34. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from CLSA keeps a Outperform rating on NuScale Power with a target price of $41.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.