Spotlight on First Solar: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on First Solar. Our analysis of options history for First Solar FSLR revealed 68 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 13 were puts, with a value of $601,706, and 55 were calls, valued at $2,661,063.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $65.0 and $270.0 for First Solar, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for First Solar's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of First Solar's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

First Solar 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $39.45 $39.0 $39.0 $140.00 $195.0K 391 51 FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $39.15 $37.15 $37.85 $140.00 $177.8K 391 54 FSLR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.9 $8.85 $8.85 $90.00 $144.2K 37 5 FSLR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $3.6 $3.45 $3.5 $220.00 $78.2K 2.0K 2.4K FSLR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $97.2 $93.85 $95.44 $65.00 $76.3K 63 16

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Present Market Standing of First Solar

With a trading volume of 2,922,156, the price of FSLR is down by -0.37%, reaching $149.1.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 56 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About First Solar

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $222.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for First Solar, targeting a price of $204. * An analyst from Wolfe Research has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $221. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Hold rating on First Solar with a target price of $157. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on First Solar with a target price of $255. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on First Solar with a target price of $275.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.