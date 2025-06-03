Behind the Scenes of Cameco's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Cameco CCJ.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CCJ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for Cameco.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 39% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $228,821, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $1,021,531.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $75.0 for Cameco over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cameco's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cameco's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $75.0, over the past month.

Cameco Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $1.61 $1.4 $1.52 $65.00 $142.7K 5.3K 1.7K CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.66 $0.59 $0.65 $65.00 $135.2K 13.5K 3.2K CCJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.68 $0.61 $0.66 $65.00 $126.6K 13.5K 5.2K CCJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $14.55 $14.4 $14.4 $70.00 $102.2K 218 132 CCJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.71 $1.6 $1.6 $65.00 $65.9K 5.3K 683

About Cameco

Cameco Corp is a provider of uranium needed to generate clean, reliable baseload electricity around the globe. one of those uranium producers. It has three reportable segments, Uranium, Fuel Services, and Westinghouse. It derives maximum revenue from the Westinghouse Segment. It has some projects namely; Millennium, Yeelirrie, Kintyre, and Exploration. The company operates in Canada, Kazakhstan, Germany, Australia, and the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Cameco, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Cameco

With a volume of 4,124,113, the price of CCJ is up 2.54% at $59.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

Expert Opinions on Cameco

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $65.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Goldman Sachs lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $65.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.