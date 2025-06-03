Decoding Costco Wholesale's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Costco Wholesale. Our analysis of options history for Costco Wholesale COST revealed 50 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 32% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $1,128,843, and 38 were calls, valued at $3,395,853.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $440.0 to $1160.0 for Costco Wholesale over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Costco Wholesale's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Costco Wholesale's whale activity within a strike price range from $440.0 to $1160.0 in the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $26.0 $25.1 $26.0 $920.00 $543.4K 879 214 COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $93.2 $91.75 $91.75 $1055.00 $495.4K 67 54 COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $130.0 $126.8 $130.0 $1060.00 $390.0K 314 30 COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $18.3 $17.7 $17.7 $1050.00 $354.0K 748 343 COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $16.2 $15.9 $16.2 $1050.00 $285.1K 1.7K 278

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given its frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below that of competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and generating strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and has over 60% share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates about 280 warehouses, primarily in Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Costco Wholesale, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Costco Wholesale's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,170,863, the COST's price is down by -0.37%, now at $1052.91.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 114 days.

Expert Opinions on Costco Wholesale

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1115.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $1100. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $1225. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Buy rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $1110. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1042.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Costco Wholesale, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.