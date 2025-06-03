MongoDB Unusual Options Activity For June 03

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on MongoDB. Our analysis of options history for MongoDB MDB revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 15% of traders were bullish, while 75% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $131,075, and 16 were calls, valued at $745,179.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $230.0 for MongoDB over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MongoDB's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MongoDB's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

MongoDB Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $9.8 $9.75 $9.75 $205.00 $140.4K 301 165 MDB CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $17.05 $16.75 $16.75 $200.00 $83.7K 361 52 MDB CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/06/25 $47.05 $45.0 $45.0 $150.00 $81.0K 24 20 MDB CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/13/25 $14.65 $14.5 $14.5 $192.50 $72.5K 29 51 MDB PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $20.85 $20.8 $20.85 $195.00 $52.1K 277 50

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a vendor of a document-oriented database that accelerates development processes of new applications. Enterprise customers can choose between the fully managed offering, MongoDB Atlas, or the self-managed version, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced. MongoDB is a popular tool among developers, and its free Community Server has recorded over 500 million downloads since 2009.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding MongoDB, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is MongoDB Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 868,636, the MDB's price is up by 0.26%, now at $193.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days.

Expert Opinions on MongoDB

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $249.25.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $320. * An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on MongoDB, maintaining a target price of $235. * An analyst from Loop Capital downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $190. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $252.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.