Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Visa

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Visa.

Looking at options history for Visa V we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $247,375 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $324,884.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $360.0 to $400.0 for Visa over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Visa stands at 848.8, with a total volume reaching 2,269.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Visa, situated within the strike price corridor from $360.0 to $400.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Visa Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $18.25 $17.9 $17.95 $375.00 $97.0K 256 163 V CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.7 $7.55 $7.55 $362.50 $75.5K 193 197 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $13.9 $13.65 $13.86 $375.00 $69.1K 371 240 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $13.9 $13.65 $13.85 $375.00 $54.1K 371 300 V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $18.75 $18.45 $18.75 $375.00 $50.6K 256 107

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

In light of the recent options history for Visa, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Visa Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,691,895, with V's price down by -0.29%, positioned at $364.26.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 49 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Visa

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $405.0.

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $405. * An analyst from Truist Securities has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $400. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Visa, targeting a price of $410.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

