Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Celsius Holdings

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Celsius Holdings CELH, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CELH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Celsius Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 69% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $112,330, and 11 are calls, amounting to $828,563.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $37.5 to $50.0 for Celsius Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Celsius Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Celsius Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $37.5 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.75 $1.64 $1.72 $40.00 $371.6K 54.3K 7.8K CELH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.3 $14.15 $14.21 $50.00 $71.0K 754 54 CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.5 $1.45 $1.5 $40.00 $68.2K 54.3K 1.1K CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.57 $1.55 $1.56 $40.00 $65.9K 54.3K 3.3K CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.71 $1.68 $1.7 $40.00 $63.1K 54.3K 5.5K

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 95% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages, Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), Celsius On-the-Go powder packets, and the recently acquired portfolio of Alani Nu energy drinks and snacks. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it largely utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Celsius Holdings's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,554,704, the price of CELH is down -0.2% at $38.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Celsius Holdings

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $46.33.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Celsius Holdings, targeting a price of $47. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $47. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $45.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.