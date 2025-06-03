A Closer Look at Datadog's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Datadog DDOG, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DDOG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Datadog. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 66% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $292,110, and 2 are calls, amounting to $66,800.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $120.0 for Datadog, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Datadog's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Datadog's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Datadog Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.75 $3.55 $3.75 $116.00 $67.8K 389 702 DDOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.9 $3.65 $3.8 $116.00 $57.0K 389 886 DDOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.35 $3.15 $3.15 $115.00 $40.6K 3.6K 364 DDOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.85 $3.65 $3.8 $116.00 $39.1K 389 1.2K DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.95 $8.6 $8.95 $110.00 $35.8K 1.6K 40

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

In light of the recent options history for Datadog, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Datadog

With a trading volume of 395,704, the price of DDOG is down by -0.59%, reaching $117.05.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 65 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Datadog

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $134.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on Datadog with a target price of $125. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Datadog with a target price of $150. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Datadog, targeting a price of $115. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $130. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Datadog with a target price of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

