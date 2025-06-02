Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on OKTA Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Okta OKTA, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in OKTA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Okta. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $268,616, and 6 are calls, amounting to $215,612.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $120.0 for Okta over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Okta's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Okta's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $75.0 to $120.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Okta Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $14.6 $14.45 $14.45 $100.00 $88.1K 39 62 OKTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $6.6 $6.45 $6.45 $75.00 $74.8K 3 0 OKTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $13.1 $11.9 $13.1 $80.00 $65.5K 13 50 OKTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $13.1 $13.0 $13.0 $100.00 $45.5K 1.1K 48 OKTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $2.0 $1.9 $2.0 $105.00 $40.1K 1.4K 216

About Okta

Okta is a cloud-native security company that focuses on identity and access management. The San Francisco-based firm went public in 2017 and focuses on two key client stakeholder groups: workforces and customers. Okta's workforce offerings enable a company's employees to securely access its cloud-based and on-premises resources. The firm's customer offerings allow its clients' customers to securely access the client's applications.

Present Market Standing of Okta

With a trading volume of 2,449,912, the price of OKTA is up by 0.03%, reaching $103.2.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 86 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Okta

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $137.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Okta with a target price of $150. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for Okta, targeting a price of $130. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Market Perform rating on Okta, maintaining a target price of $135. * An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on Okta, maintaining a target price of $140. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Okta with a target price of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Okta, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.