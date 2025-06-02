Decoding Boeing's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Boeing. Our analysis of options history for Boeing BA revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 20% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $206,120, and 9 were calls, valued at $392,982.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $110.0 to $225.0 for Boeing over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Boeing's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Boeing's significant trades, within a strike price range of $110.0 to $225.0, over the past month.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $51.35 $49.65 $50.46 $170.00 $126.1K 2.5K 25 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $102.9 $97.8 $100.9 $110.00 $50.4K 178 5 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/06/25 $1.1 $1.1 $1.1 $205.00 $44.0K 950 404 BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/03/25 $4.5 $4.0 $4.0 $205.00 $40.0K 199 103 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $38.85 $37.95 $38.5 $185.00 $38.5K 856 10

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Boeing, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Boeing's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,176,616, the price of BA is up by 1.74%, reaching $210.94.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 58 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Boeing

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $231.5.

* An analyst from B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $260. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $200. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Boeing, maintaining a target price of $226. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $240.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

