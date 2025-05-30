A Closer Look at NetEase's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on NetEase NTES.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NTES, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for NetEase.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $411,600, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $248,722.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $130.0 for NetEase, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for NetEase's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across NetEase's significant trades, within a strike price range of $90.0 to $130.0, over the past month.

NetEase 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NTES PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $12.0 $11.5 $11.8 $130.00 $118.0K 28 128 NTES CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $11.6 $11.0 $11.3 $110.00 $113.0K 1.2K 100 NTES PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $11.7 $11.3 $11.5 $130.00 $80.5K 28 248 NTES PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $11.9 $11.5 $11.7 $130.00 $58.5K 28 178 NTES PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $11.4 $11.2 $11.3 $130.00 $56.5K 28 298

About NetEase

Founded in the late 1990s as an internet portal, NetEase has transformed into a leading force in the second-largest online game company gaming in China. While its initial success was built upon the massively multiplayer online role-playing game Fantasy Westward Journey, NetEase has expanded its portfolio with captivating franchises that resonate with both domestic and international players. Over the past decade, the company has created titles such as Justice, Identity V, Naraka: Bladepoint, and Eggy Party, all of which maintain significant player bases today. Beyond in-house development, the company also collaborates with likes of Microsoft and Marvel to create and publish games based on renowned IPs, including World of Warcraft, Diablo Immortal, and Marvel Rivals.

In light of the recent options history for NetEase, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

NetEase's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 911,582, the NTES's price is down by -2.56%, now at $121.08.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days.

Expert Opinions on NetEase

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $126.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on NetEase, maintaining a target price of $118. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NetEase, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest NetEase options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.