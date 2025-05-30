This Is What Whales Are Betting On Sea

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Sea SE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Sea.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $209,521, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $133,043.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $210.0 for Sea during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Sea's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Sea's significant trades, within a strike price range of $135.0 to $210.0, over the past month.

Sea 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $35.45 $34.0 $34.0 $180.00 $68.0K 951 21 SE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.4 $5.25 $5.28 $160.00 $38.4K 1.1K 299 SE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.4 $5.25 $5.28 $160.00 $38.0K 1.1K 226 SE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $37.55 $35.75 $36.49 $135.00 $36.4K 3.5K 0 SE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.4 $5.25 $5.32 $160.00 $34.9K 1.1K 154

About Sea

Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce. Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brazil. For Garena, Free Fire is the key revenue generating game. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending, payment, digital banking, and insurance services.As of March 31, 2024, Forrest Xiaodong Li, the founder, chairman and CEO, owned 59.8% of voting power and 18.5% of issued shares. Tencent owned 18.2% of issued shares with no voting power.

Current Position of Sea

With a trading volume of 1,419,340, the price of SE is down by -1.45%, reaching $158.87.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 74 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Sea

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $184.0.

An analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $160. * An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $190. * An analyst from JP Morgan has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $190. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $200. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

