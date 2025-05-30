Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Unusual Options Activity For May 30

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. Our analysis of options history for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN revealed 43 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 16% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 18 were puts, with a value of $1,266,325, and 25 were calls, valued at $1,321,692.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $600.0 for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stands at 154.61, with a total volume reaching 1,184.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, situated within the strike price corridor from $300.0 to $600.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $43.9 $41.6 $43.9 $540.00 $237.0K 133 58 REGN PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/06/25 $83.9 $80.0 $80.0 $575.00 $192.0K 46 30 REGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $43.8 $41.7 $43.8 $540.00 $170.8K 133 104 REGN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $268.3 $229.4 $249.8 $300.00 $124.9K 2 5 REGN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $33.8 $30.4 $31.5 $500.00 $110.2K 0 47

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including low-dose Eylea and Eylea HD, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Dupixent in immunology; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and Crispr-based gene editing (Intellia).

In light of the recent options history for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

With a trading volume of 3,313,559, the price of REGN is down by -18.78%, reaching $491.69.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $817.67.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $943. * An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $810. * In a positive move, an analyst from Citigroup has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $700.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.