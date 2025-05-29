Smart Money Is Betting Big In VEEV Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Veeva Systems VEEV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VEEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 35 uncommon options trades for Veeva Systems.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $438,641, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $1,446,806.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $370.0 for Veeva Systems over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Veeva Systems stands at 360.07, with a total volume reaching 12,543.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Veeva Systems, situated within the strike price corridor from $200.0 to $370.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Veeva Systems Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VEEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $16.0 $14.8 $16.0 $320.00 $195.2K 3 561 VEEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $37.0 $35.0 $36.0 $280.00 $162.0K 111 49 VEEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $13.8 $12.6 $13.8 $320.00 $121.4K 3 964 VEEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $45.0 $43.3 $45.0 $240.00 $90.0K 814 140 VEEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $44.5 $43.1 $44.5 $240.00 $89.0K 814 120

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leading supplier of cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. The company's best-of-breed offerings address operating and regulatory requirements for customers ranging from small, emerging biotechnology companies to departments of global pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company leverages its domain expertise to improve the efficiency and compliance of the underserved life sciences industry, displacing large, highly customized and dated enterprise resource planning systems that have limited flexibility. Its two main products are Veeva CRM, a customer relationship management platform for companies with a salesforce, and Veeva Vault, a content management platform that tackles various functions within any life sciences company.

Where Is Veeva Systems Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 5,436,994, with VEEV's price up by 18.8%, positioned at $278.57.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 90 days.

Expert Opinions on Veeva Systems

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $272.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Veeva Systems, maintaining a target price of $300. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Veeva Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $325. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Underweight rating on Veeva Systems, maintaining a target price of $210. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Veeva Systems, targeting a price of $230. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Veeva Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $295.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.