PDD Holdings Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards PDD Holdings PDD, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PDD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 26 extraordinary options activities for PDD Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $1,692,653, and 16 are calls, amounting to $894,408.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $140.0 for PDD Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of PDD Holdings stands at 3390.96, with a total volume reaching 10,045.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in PDD Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $80.0 to $140.0, throughout the last 30 days.

PDD Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.25 $9.9 $10.25 $95.00 $1.0M 6.4K 1.0K PDD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $41.4 $40.55 $41.0 $140.00 $204.9K 4.0K 100 PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.1 $6.8 $7.0 $95.00 $158.9K 2.7K 1.3K PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $15.4 $15.3 $15.39 $110.00 $138.6K 248 102 PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $21.85 $21.6 $21.85 $95.00 $131.1K 164 98

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings operates commerce businesses in over 80 countries globally. Its main operations are Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China, and Temu, a global e-commerce marketplace. PDD also has a community group purchase business in China. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding PDD Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of PDD Holdings

Currently trading with a volume of 12,326,478, the PDD's price is up by 0.84%, now at $98.7.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 88 days.

Expert Opinions on PDD Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $125.2.

