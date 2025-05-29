Spotlight on Kohl's: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Kohl's.

Looking at options history for Kohl's KSS we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $113,000 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $595,153.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $15.0 for Kohl's over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Kohl's's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Kohl's's significant trades, within a strike price range of $8.0 to $15.0, over the past month.

Kohl's Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KSS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $1.96 $1.48 $1.48 $8.00 $185.3K 3.6K 1.3K KSS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $0.34 $0.32 $0.34 $8.50 $84.1K 18.7K 16.7K KSS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $0.62 $0.34 $0.34 $8.50 $73.9K 18.7K 13.3K KSS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $0.49 $0.48 $0.49 $8.50 $55.5K 18.7K 6.3K KSS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $0.57 $0.56 $0.57 $8.50 $49.0K 18.7K 1.3K

About Kohl's

Kohl's operates about 1,150 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl's also has a large digital sales operation. Women's apparel is Kohl's largest category, having generated 25% of its 2024 sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.

In light of the recent options history for Kohl's, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Kohl's

With a volume of 16,778,590, the price of KSS is down -1.67% at $7.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Kohl's

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $7.5.

* An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Underweight rating on Kohl's, maintaining a target price of $8. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Kohl's, which currently sits at a price target of $9. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Neutral rating for Kohl's, targeting a price of $8. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a In-Line rating on Kohl's with a target price of $8. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Kohl's, which currently sits at a price target of $4.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.