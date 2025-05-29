A Closer Look at Tesla's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Tesla TSLA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TSLA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 226 uncommon options trades for Tesla.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 39% bullish and 49%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 50 are puts, for a total amount of $2,776,558, and 176 are calls, for a total amount of $11,238,309.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $260.0 to $500.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Tesla options trades today is 7205.88 with a total volume of 941,226.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Tesla's big money trades within a strike price range of $260.0 to $500.0 over the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $7.7 $7.6 $7.64 $350.00 $304.8K 5.3K 1.6K TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/30/25 $1.27 $1.24 $1.26 $382.50 $167.7K 6.2K 5.2K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $6.25 $6.1 $6.2 $365.00 $124.0K 1.6K 8.6K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $4.5 $4.45 $4.5 $370.00 $90.0K 16.5K 22.4K TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/30/25 $4.35 $4.25 $4.3 $370.00 $88.7K 16.5K 21.4K

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Tesla, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Tesla's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 12,782,027, the TSLA's price is up by 2.18%, now at $364.69.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 54 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Tesla

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $413.33.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

