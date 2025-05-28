Decoding Eaton Corp's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 8 option transactions on Eaton Corp ETN, with a cumulative value of $615,623. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 4 puts, worth a total of 398,883.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $310.0 to $360.0 for Eaton Corp over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Eaton Corp's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Eaton Corp's significant trades, within a strike price range of $310.0 to $360.0, over the past month.

Eaton Corp Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETN PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $49.0 $44.5 $45.9 $340.00 $137.7K 0 30 ETN PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $44.1 $42.0 $42.6 $340.00 $127.8K 2 30 ETN CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $3.9 $2.95 $3.79 $360.00 $113.7K 1.0K 300 ETN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $31.1 $30.6 $30.6 $330.00 $91.8K 283 30 ETN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $14.1 $13.6 $14.0 $330.00 $72.8K 824 53

About Eaton Corp

Founded in 1911 by Joseph Eaton, the eponymous company began by selling truck axles in New Jersey. Eaton has since become an industrial powerhouse largely through acquisitions in various end markets. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two parts: its electrical and industrial businesses. Its electrical portfolio (representing around 70% of company revenue) sells components within data centers, utilities, and commercial and residential buildings, while its industrial business (30% of revenue) sells components within commercial and passenger vehicles and aircraft. Eaton receives favorable tax treatment as a domiciliary of Ireland, but it generates over half of its revenue within the US.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Eaton Corp, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Eaton Corp

With a trading volume of 1,168,056, the price of ETN is down by -0.81%, reaching $325.49.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 64 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Eaton Corp

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $333.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Eaton Corp, maintaining a target price of $300. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Eaton Corp, targeting a price of $310. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Eaton Corp with a target price of $351. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Eaton Corp, maintaining a target price of $349. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Eaton Corp, which currently sits at a price target of $355.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

